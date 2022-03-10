M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 151,617 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $48,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 122,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.63. 7,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,975. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

