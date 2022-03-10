M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 50,335 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after buying an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

