M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.52 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 651,703 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,061. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

