M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,138 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $42,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

