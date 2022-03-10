M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,667 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,667 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 117,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

