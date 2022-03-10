MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 996.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,423,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $3,529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.