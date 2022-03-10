MidasProtocol Market Cap Tops $101,528.71 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $101,528.71 and approximately $59,651.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103749 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

