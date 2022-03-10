Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 451,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.52 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $442,780 in the last three months.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

