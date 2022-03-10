Millennium Management LLC Sells 18,286 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $82,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSD. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

