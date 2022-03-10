Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.39. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.