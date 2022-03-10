Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.3 days.
MRVGF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.
Mirvac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
