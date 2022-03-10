Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

MG traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company has a market cap of $179.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mistras Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mistras Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

