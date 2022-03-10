Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.56 million, a PE ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

