Mithun Banarjee Sells 7,042 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

