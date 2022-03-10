MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,366 shares of company stock valued at $17,743,765. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

