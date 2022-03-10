MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 158 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,873. The company has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

