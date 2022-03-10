MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

