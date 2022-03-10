MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

DIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,014. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66.

