Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

