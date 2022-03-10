Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $53.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

MC stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

