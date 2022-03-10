Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of MNTV opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

