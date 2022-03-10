Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several research analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,503. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.