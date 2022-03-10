MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.68.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

