MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $494.68.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.