Monument Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,152 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.68. 44,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,260. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

