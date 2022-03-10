Monument Capital Management Sells 182 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 320,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

