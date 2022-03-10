Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) VP Mark Joseph Trabert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OTCMKTS MOG-A traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,401 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

