Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) VP Mark Joseph Trabert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OTCMKTS MOG-A traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,401 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97.
About Moog (Get Rating)
