Moonriver Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.05 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $168.81 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $51.30 or 0.00130250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,281,205 coins and its circulating supply is 3,290,518 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

