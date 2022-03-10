Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 535.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $87.53 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

