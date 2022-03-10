Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $103,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Silgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

