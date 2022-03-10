Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,656 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

