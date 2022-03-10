Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 243.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

