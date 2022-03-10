Morgan Stanley Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $31.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

OLPX opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

