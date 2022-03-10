Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

CRCT stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

