Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.
CRCT stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Cricut has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713 in the last three months.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
