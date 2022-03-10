Morgan Stanley Lowers ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $9.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34. ThredUp has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.