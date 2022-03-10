Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.66% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.