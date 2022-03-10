Morpheus.Network Market Cap Achieves $39.48 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $39.48 million and $383,272.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00103425 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

