MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of MRC Global worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MRC Global by 151,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,181,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $960.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

