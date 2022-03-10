Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $37.66. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 5,015 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

