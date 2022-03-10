Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 156.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of MYO opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myomo (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.