N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,407 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.37. 243,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

