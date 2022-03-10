N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $270.64. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,617. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $244.65 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.46.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

