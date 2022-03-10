N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 223 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,270 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

