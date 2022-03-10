N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $256.82. 160,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

