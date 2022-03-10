NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock valued at $518,811 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

