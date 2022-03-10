Naomi Barnett Sells 6,500 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 663,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.