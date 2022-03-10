National Bank Financial Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $10.31 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

