National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $11.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE CM opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.56 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $478,882,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

