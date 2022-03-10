National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.29 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

