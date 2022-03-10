National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

